Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 149 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,187. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

