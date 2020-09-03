Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 923 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.49. 12,372,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,104,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.