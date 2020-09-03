Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $12.85 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 329,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Chevron by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,091 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 78.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

CVX traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 16,148,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,087,086. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a PEG ratio of 169.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.