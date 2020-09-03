Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,230,000 after buying an additional 892,669 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 363.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 147,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 115,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 44,229,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,605,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

