Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,941 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,645. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.