Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

MCD traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,662. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $220.84. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.19.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

