Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 30,671 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,671 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 545,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 79,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,552 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,234.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 93,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 86,047 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,782,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,295,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

