Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.