Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Walmart by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 538,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,529,000 after buying an additional 378,771 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Walmart stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.54. 15,931,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $418.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

