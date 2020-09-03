Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 93 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

IGV stock traded down $18.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,323 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.58. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

