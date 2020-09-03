Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,822.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 723,387 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.57% of Lululemon Athletica worth $231,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 28.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 114.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 105.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.67.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.29. 1,628,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

