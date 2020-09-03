Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $237.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

LULU stock traded down $20.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.87. 2,396,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.07 and its 200 day moving average is $270.21. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 723,387 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after acquiring an additional 419,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

