LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.44

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 119617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.35.

LVMUY has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue lowered LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

