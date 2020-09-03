M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 29.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $964,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,942.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,810.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 841,042 shares of company stock valued at $37,474,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.68. 505,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,319. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

