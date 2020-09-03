MANA Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $76,166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,762,000 after buying an additional 5,617,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,798,000 after buying an additional 4,486,391 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 2,841,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,591 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,238,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

