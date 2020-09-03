MANA Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

MANA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. MANA Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 10,721,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,805,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

