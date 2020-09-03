MANA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Regions Financial by 1,242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,844,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,926,717. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

