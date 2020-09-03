MANA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. 33,927,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,706,715. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

