MANA Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 164.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760,936 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vereit by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109,227 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Vereit by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,855,000 after buying an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 497.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after buying an additional 7,717,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Vereit stock remained flat at $$6.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,414,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,348,199. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.