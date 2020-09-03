Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,408 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $128,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,902,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.61. 249,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

