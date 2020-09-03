Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 2,768,582 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 410.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $88,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,211,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 138,468 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $9,778,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,125,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,272,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.