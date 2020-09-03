Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 83.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174,689 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $96,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,439. The stock has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.63 and a 200 day moving average of $236.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

