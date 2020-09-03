Marshall Wace LLP Has $74.43 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 313.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 621,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,027 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $74,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

WMT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.68. 17,060,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,644,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.50. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.