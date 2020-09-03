Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 1,489,166 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.7% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $106,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,216,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,272,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

