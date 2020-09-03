Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 519,090 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Intel worth $133,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,928,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,960,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

