Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 232,861 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,861 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $94,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Visa by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $216.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,845,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,857. The company has a market capitalization of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.89. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

