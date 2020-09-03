Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,568 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $156,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 383,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after buying an additional 174,689 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 62,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 56,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $287.20. 3,448,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,446. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

