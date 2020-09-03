Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $160.88 Million Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,479 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us comprises approximately 1.1% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $160,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,155. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

