Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $64.53 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $64,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,095,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

