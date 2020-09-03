Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $70.73 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665,787 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $70,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 204,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSNC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 961,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,681. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

