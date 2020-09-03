Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $82.07 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 404.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 764,382 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.19% of Baxter International worth $82,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,740 shares of company stock worth $7,560,833. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

BAX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. 5,148,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,741. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

