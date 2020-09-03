Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $34,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after buying an additional 119,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.36. The stock had a trading volume of 77,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,315. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.68 and its 200-day moving average is $192.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

