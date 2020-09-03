Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $25.73 Million in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Raymond James increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,485 shares of company stock worth $68,157,591. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.88. 52,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,098. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.55. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

