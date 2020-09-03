Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,033 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,203,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after acquiring an additional 239,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.54.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $24.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.67. 57,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,984. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.51.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.