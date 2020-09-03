Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 111,700 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,700 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.9% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $133,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $441.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

