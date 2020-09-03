Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 432,620 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $23,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dropbox by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.39. 506,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,694. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 293.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $88,242.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,215 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

