Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 73,097 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,868,000 after acquiring an additional 114,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 1,757,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.