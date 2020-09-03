Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.57. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

