Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0025

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $272,434.18 and approximately $2,783.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00055107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00117157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00204546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01555977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00174987 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.