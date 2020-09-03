Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.75. 243,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,497. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $220.84. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

