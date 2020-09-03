McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is a boost from McPherson’s’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.56.
About McPherson’s
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for McPherson's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPherson's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.