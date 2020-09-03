McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is a boost from McPherson’s’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.56.

About McPherson’s

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

