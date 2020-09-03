Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02. The company has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

