Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX (1.40) (($0.02)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of MRO stock traded up GBX 5.02 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 100.50 ($1.31). 9,753,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 131 ($1.71) target price (down from GBX 145 ($1.89)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.10 ($2.24).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

