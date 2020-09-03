MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MCR remained flat at $$8.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,638. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

