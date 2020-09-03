MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MIN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,098. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

