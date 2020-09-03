MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading Up 5.4%

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.59. Approximately 241,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 188,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $482,817.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares in the company, valued at $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,529. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 416.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 41,136 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $4,671,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

