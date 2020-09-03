Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,209 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $641,592.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,573.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Etsy stock traded down $8.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,937. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $141.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Etsy by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 700.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

