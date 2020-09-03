Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). Miragen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of MGEN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

