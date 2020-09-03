Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $10,255,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 645,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,076 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 602,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,234. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.01 million, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.