MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.80

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

